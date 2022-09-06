Catch A Free Movie During ‘Movies In The Park’ In Tyler, Texas

Get our free mobile app

Summer 2022 seemed to be somewhat weird and brutal in East Texas thanks to an extended stretch of days in the triple digits and then a couple of weeks of rain, but a change is on the way and we can once again get out and enjoy outdoor activities thanks to cooler temperatures.

One of those outdoor activities is targeting families and those who love to watch movies and watch them for FREE! Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will bring back 'Movies In The Park' this fall to Bergfeld Park in Tyler.

Get ready to grab a seat in the amphitheater at Bergfeld Park or bring a blanket and some movie snacks and spread out on the lawn to catch one of the following movies for free beginning Saturday, September 24th. The 'Movies In The Park' series will run through Saturday, October 15th. Admission is free.

Here are the movies that will be featured in this fall's series:

'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' (PG) - Saturday, September 24th

'Pinocchio' (2018) (PG) - Saturday, October 1st

'Encanto' (PG) - Saturday, October 15th

Opening the season is 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' Saturday, September 24th at 7:30 p.m. Released in 2022, the world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in 'SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2'. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. (Paramount Pictures via YouTube).

'Pinocchio' will be shown at Bergfeld Park on Saturday, October 1st at 7:30 p.m. Old woodcarver Geppetto's puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits.

The 'Movies In The Park' series will wrap up with a showing of Encanto on Saturday, October 5th at 7 p.m. 'Encanto' tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charming place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.

'Movies In The Park' will happen at the amphitheater at Bergfeld Park underneath the stars at 1510 S. College Ave.

