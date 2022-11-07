A big part of the holidays during my childhood was sitting down to watch the various Charlie Brown specials when they were on TV. First was It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown around Halloween followed A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in mid November then A Charlie Brown Christmas a few days before opening presents. Even as an "adult" (in quotes because who knows if I'll ever grow up) I will still watch the TV specials. A few years ago, The East Texas Food Bank started an event revolved around A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to not only bring in some food for the organization but also give the family a free night of fun.

Help the East Texas Food Bank

The East Texas Food Bank's Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will celebrate it's 12th year this Friday, November 11 at Bergfeld Park in Tyler starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is free to attend but a donation of a plastic jar of peanut butter is asked to be dropped off at the event.

Everyone who attends will receive a snack bag of jelly beans, pretzels and popcorn just like Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Linus cooked up for their friends for Thanksgiving. Snoopy will also be there for the kids or the family to take a picture with.

Will Be a Cool Night to Watch the Movie

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will then be shown at the amphitheater. You are asked to bring blankets, chairs or seat cushions to make the night a little more comfortable and dress warmly as the temperatures will drop by the end of the week. It could possibly be in the lower 50's or upper 40's by movie time Friday.

The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a great way for families to kick-off the holiday season. This event reminds East Texans about the true spirit of the Thanksgiving season and the needs of so many families impacted by hunger in our area. We are asking for donations of plastic jars of peanut butter. Peanut butter is high in protein and just one regular-size jar can make 16 sandwiches for a hungry family. - Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank

This is a great fundraiser for a great organization in East Texas that helps thousands of families. Get a $5 jar of peanut butter, gather the family and enjoy some time outdoors with a fun movie Friday night.

