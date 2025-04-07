A dangerous fungus that's spreading across the U.S. and Texas has now merited a Public health concern‎ warning by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The deadly fungus has already made its way to Texas.

What is Candida Auris?

Just over 10 years ago, in 2013, Candida Auris was first found in the United States. Over the past decade, cases have increased, especially along the East Coast in New Jersey and New York. Now, though, the fungus has spread throughout the United States and into Texas.

Commonly referred to as C. auris, cases in the Lone Star State have been on the rise since 2019. The fungus is also known to affect people with underlying health conditions.

C. auris spreads in nursing homes, long-term care centers, and hospitals. The majority of C. auris patients have compromised immune systems and may have been on a lot of antibiotics. Infection is more likely to occur in people who also have lines or tubes in their body, such as breathing, feeding, or catheter tubes.

The CDC reports that from 2016-2023, there have been 10,788 clinical cases. "There were an additional 22,931 screening cases not shown on the map. There were 9 clinical cases from 2013-2015 that were reported retrospectively."

CDC CDC loading...

Who should be screened for Candida auris?

Anyone who shared a room with an individual identified with C. auris infection or colonization over the four weeks before specimen collection. Exposed individuals should be screened regardless of the use of contact precautions or length of stay.

All patients in the same healthcare area as an individual identified with C. auris infection or colonization. Exposed individuals should be screened regardless of the use of contact precautions.

Patients occupying a room that previously housed an individual identified with C. auris.

Individuals with current multidrug-resistant, gram-negative bacteria who received healthcare outside of the US within the last 12 months.

Patients transferring from a unit or facility with current transmission of C. auris or recent transmission within the last 30 days.

