Company acquisitions in Texas happen all the time. Sometimes, that acquisition can go unnoticed because nothing changes, just the ownership name. Other times, that acquisition is obvious because the decor of the inside and outside of the store changes as does the name. The latter will probably be happening soon at several East Texas convenience stores as a popular Midwest convenience store chain is finalizing a deal to acquire CEFCO.

CEFCO in East Texas

CEFCO is very easily recognized in East Texas. Their bright yellow background and red stripes with the large CEFCO on the sign is easy to spot from the highway. CEFCO has 20 locations across East Texas that includes four Travel Centers. One of the biggest, and most popular, is at Interstate 20 and Highway 271. That location is also home to a Carl's Jr. and Subway. A majority of the locations can be found in and around Tyler.

East Texas CEFCO Locations - Google Maps East Texas CEFCO Locations - Google Maps loading...

It appears that those locations will undergoing some changes in the coming years, including a name change.

Friday, July 26, 2024, a press release was sent out that detailed a popular Midwest convenience store's plans to acquire the parent company of CEFCO, Fikes Wholesale, Inc. That convenience story company is Casey's General Stores.

Casey's - Google Maps Casey's - Google Maps loading...

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores was founded in 1968 in Boone, Iowa. Over their 50 plus years, Casey's General Stores, known simply as Casey's, has expanded to 17 states with more than 2,600 stores. Currently, Casey's is aggressively expanding into Texas with several locations in the DFW area already. Casey's is the third largest convenience store chain in the U.S. and is the fifth largest pizza chain (Press Release).

A big draw to Casey's is their pizzas. These are not frozen generic pizzas to throw in the microwave, these pizzas use handmade dough, real ingredients and offer a variety of pizzas, including breakfast pizzas.

When can we expect a change?

It's not known exactly when the changes will take place. The deal is still being finalized so it could be another year, give or take, before we see any major changes to CEFCO stores in East Texas. While this is a sad day for those who are a fan of the CEFCO stations here, this acquisition looks to bring some bigger experiences to many East Texans.

