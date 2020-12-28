Ceiling Fans Sold at Home Depot Recalled Because Blades Can Fly Off

Did anyone else have nightmares about this as a kid?

Okay, I'm in my 30's and I still have nightmares about it, but...

The folks at King of Fans have issued a voluntary recall on a model of ceiling fan after reports of the blades detaching during use.

In a recall alert issued by the company on December 23, King of Fans announced that their Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor ceiling fan blades could detach due to what they called an isolated manufacturing defect. It seems that one of two screws that are supposed to be securing a locking clip to the flywheel isn't screwed in just right.

So, if you have that particular model and you turn on your fan, one or more of the blades could fly off and whack ya in the head. Sounds like fun, huh?

The company has released videos and printed instructions on how to check the security of your fan, or obtain a replacement.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that the recalled fans were sold exclusively at Home Depot from April 2020 to October 2020. You can find the UPC codes for the affected products on their website.

Before you can get a replacement from King of Fans, Inc., you'll need to inspect your fan first. I'm not sure I agree with that decision, but that's the company's replacement policy, so what're you gonna do?

If you think your fan's defective or you have any questions or concerns, you can contact King of Fans at 1-866-443-1291 or email them at MaraRecall@kingoffans.com. You can also visit kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm.