It is a scientific fact that coffee is needed to start the day!

As a safety precaution to some people it would be wise to keep all conversations to yourself until they had their first cup of coffee and on Tuesday (September 29th) we get to celebrate all coffee lovers with National Coffee Day.

America has been running on Dunkin Donuts for decades and for all coffee lovers it's only right if they take over National Coffee Day with National Dunkin Day and they are celebrating in grand fashion.

We can take advantage of National Dunkin Day by getting a FREE medium or iced coffee (with any purchase) at Dunkin Donuts restaurants nationwide and you can add some Dunkin swag to your wardrobe on Thursday (September 24th) by purchasing limited-run National Dunkin Day merch by clicking here.

Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship at Dunkin talked more about the takeover,

For so many Americans, Dunkin’ equals coffee, and coffee equals Dunkin’… there is simply no other coffee choice. We’re declaring National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day to highlight how much our coffee means to people, and create an opportunity to raise a cup to everyone across the entire country who understands and appreciates how important that daily cup of Dunkin’ can be to keep running.

So for the many of coffee lovers including myself I'll see you on September 29th for National Dunkin Day so we can enjoy our coffee and take on the day!

Cheers to Dunkin Donuts....