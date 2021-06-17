Juneteenth In East Texas: Celebration At Woldert Park In Tyler

We are just hours away from the start of all the Juneteenth activities in East Texas and we're providing you with coverage of it all as we celebrate this important day in our history.

This Saturday after the big Juneteenth Freedom Parade finishes up at Woldert Park, you can hang out there for a free family friendly celebration that's being presented by Mass Connections Barber Shop.

There's going to be tons of free activities for the entire family including a bike, car and truck show, bounce houses, games, snow cones and water slide for the kids, and live performances from East Texas artists like Pave, Bennie Cool, Lady Sweet, G-Baby and Jonez.

There will also be food vendors from various restaurants and food trucks there as well! Plus don't forget later on that evening that you can catch Texas rap legend Lil Keke performing live at The M&M Event Center at 9:00 PM. Pre-sale tickets are sold out but you can pay at the door or keep it locked to The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM for your chance to win a free pair of tickets with Melz On The MIC.

This is going to be a tremendous weekend and there's lots of activity and fun for EVERYONE in the city so let's have a safe weekend as we celebrate freedom for all!