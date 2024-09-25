Find Out Which Popular Celebrities Have Been Arrested in Texas

There is so much fun that you can have in Texas, whether you’re in a large city or a small town, you can always find something to do. Although sometimes when you’re looking for something to do or burning a little time you can let yourself get into some trouble. Even if you’re not meaning any harm there are still laws that everyone must follow in Texas. Some celebrities have found out the hard way as they have been arrested in the Lone Star State, let’s discuss some of those individuals and what led to them being arrested.

We all know that celebrities can often get away with things that normal civilians cannot. It’s silly that these humans who make lots of money are held to a different standard than everyone else. But it has been done for years and will likely continue to happen, but obviously, not in every circumstance. As we’re talking about celebrities that didn’t get off easy when they met law enforcement in Texas.

Celebs Arrested in Texas Canva loading...

Everyone Has Faced Their Punishment

As you will notice on the list below of celebrities that have been arrested in Texas, these charges were all years ago. Each person listed below has gone to court and completed anything ordered by the judge.

Get our free mobile app

Let’s See the Celebs Who Have Been Arrested in Texas

People make mistakes, including some of our favorite celebrities. Here is a look at some of the celebrities that have been arrested in Texas, with some details about why they were arrested. Hopefully they all learned their lesson and it never happens again.

List of Celebrities That Have Been Arrested in Texas These celebrities were arrested in Texas after breaking the law, and we have details on what crime they committed. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins