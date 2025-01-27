Just about a four hour drive due north of Dallas, TX, you can visit the Center of the Universe... It's in Tulsa, OK. I know what you're thinking, "That's not right."

Maybe you first heard of this unique place when Sylvester Stallone's character on Tulsa King visited it. Maybe you've visited there yourself, which wouldn't be a big surprise. The Center of the Universe hosts nearly 10,000 tourists each year.

What do you do at Center of Universe Tulsa?

Uncovering Oklahoma had this to say, "When a person stands in the center, whatever they say, they will personally hear it echo while everyone around won't hear the echo. This cool effect works best when there are no trains passing below. The Center of the Universe a fun stop if you're on a date or with some friends in Downtown Tulsa."

Did you know about this place? I've been through Tulsa several times, even a couple times with my family, but had never heard of this before now. Next time I drive through with the family, we'll be making short detour to check it out.

Where do you park for Center of the Universe Tulsa?

Central Parking 391 S Cincinnati Avenue (383 feet E)

American Parking 410 S Main Street (497 feet W)

Main Park Plaza Garage 410 S Main Street (497 feet W)

American Parking 325 S Cincinnati Avenue (529 feet NE)

And just for clarification, according to standard theories of cosmology, there is no center of the universe. This widely accepted theory states that the universe started with a "Big Bang" about 14 thousand million years ago and has been expanding ever since.