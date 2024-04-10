This past Saturday morning, I decided to take myself back to a 12-year-old Michael by pouring a bowl of cereal and turning on X-Men '97. For the three episodes that I watched, I really felt like that kid again. It was great. Then today, I read about this new job opportunity coming to a fast growing North Texas town. Post Consumer Brands is planning to build a new distribution center in Wilmer, Texas. Post probably makes one or more of your favorite cereals, Honey Bunches of Oats, Fruity Pebbles and Honeycomb, all three of which are fantastic.

Why is Post building this new distribution center?

Simply put, the company has expanded and needs to improve its distribution methods. Adding a site in North Texas would certainly help that. The company did not reveal the town they would build in, however. It wasn't until a DFW industrial market report was released that the location was revealed. It will be a 1.1 million square foot facility across from the Union Pacific Railyard in Wilmer (WFAA).

Wilmer, Texas has become a popular destination for big company warehouses and distribution centers. Procter & Gamble, Amazon, Unilever, Whirlpool and Smuckers have all brought large facilities to the town of about 5,000.

Economic Benefit

There was no information on the number of jobs this will provide nor which products will be distributed from the facility. But hey, if you could have the opportunity to see and smell your favorite breakfast cereals everyday, I think that would be a good job.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: The 21 Hurricane Names for the 2024 Season

READ MORE: My Honest Review of Whataburger's New Steakhouse Bacon Double

The 15 Most Wanted Men in Texas With Rewards Up to $7,500 These 15 fugitives are the most wanted for April by the Texas Department of Public Safety with rewards going as high as $7,500. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

26 Texas Teens Vanished Without a Trace in March 26 Texas teens missed Easter with their families because they were reported missing in March. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children