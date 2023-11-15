Do You Know Which Day is the Best One to Buy Gas in Texas?

Gas prices in Dallas, TX and across The Lone Star State have dropped a bit of late, but who wouldn't want to save more money, right? With inflation out of control and the holidays sneaking up on us, we're all about the chance to pump a little less money into our trucks.

As of today (November 15th) the average price of a gallon of gas in Texas is between $2.789 and $3.201. Granted it is cheaper than we were paying last year, but let me let you in on a little secret.

Did you know that there is a particular day each week that gas tends to be cheaper. GasBuddy has a tip that could save you a few dollars a week. They released a study that found the best and worst days of the week to fill up in order to maximize savings.

The Best Day to Save Money at the pump in Texas is Sunday. According to the website the last day of the week offers the lowest average gas prices in The Lone Star State.

“When it comes to saving money at the pump, (Sunday) offers the lowest average gas price in (Texas), making it yet again the best day to fill-up,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the work week, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money. Following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill-up."

The same study also found that the Worst Day to Save Money at the pump: Thursday. Plan accordingly, y'all.

