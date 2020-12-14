Check Out Our Latest Entries Looking To ‘Light Up East Texas’!

We're ready to light up our streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help.

Between now and December 20th, we want to see photos of your holiday light displays...and boy oh boy has East Texas delivered! We're asking to see both residential and business decorations, so please continue to share.

It's not like you're walking away empty handed. Since it is the season of giving, we'll hand over a neatly wrapped gift of steaks to one lucky person who shares their holiday light display thanks to the Backyard Butcher at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. You wrapped gift is valued at $500 and will include T-bones, ribeyes, burgers, filets and New York strip steaks.

You can enter here until December 20!