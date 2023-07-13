Check Out These 8 Events Happening In East Texas This Weekend

Get our free mobile app

It is going to be another extremely hot and humid weekend here in East Texas, but East Texans are accustomed to it at this point. It's a fact of life that many of us are going to feel miserable as soon as we walk out of the house because of the humidity. But we can't stay locked up indoors, it's summer after all y'all, getting out of the house is what we need to do.

There are plenty of reasons to get out of the house this weekend. While several weekend activities are outdoors, there are still some that are being held indoors, where there is plenty of air conditioning! This weekend's list of events includes free movies, a comic convention, and a fun time at an area waterpark.

Here are some of the events and happenings that are taking place around East Texas this weekend:

For more information on any specific event, simply click on the event name and you'll be taken to their specific event page.

Friday @ 7p



Liberty Hall - Tyler



See it like you did the first time in 1984, the now classic, 'Footloose' on the bif screen. Starring Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer, and John Lithgow, 'Footloose' is about a city teenager who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned, and his rebellious attitude and spirit shake up the town.

Friday @ 8:30p



Bergfeld Park - Tyler



Because of springtime rain, you can now see a Minions movie on the big screen at the amphitheater at Bergfeld Park. Bring along a blanket to spread out or lawn chairs and some movie snacks and have a great time watching this flick with the family.

Saturday @ 8:30p



Bergfeld Park - Tyler



Because of springtime rain, you can now see Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey in this romantic comedy on the big screen at the amphitheater at Bergfeld Park. Bring along a blanket to spread out or lawn chairs and some movie snacks and have a great time watching this flick with the family.

Saturday, July 15 - 8a - 10a



Commerce St. downtown Kilgore



Wear your ugly Christmas tank top and Hawaiian shorts to this Christmas event in July! In addition to farmers selling their locally grown and locally sourced goods, there will be other vendors, food and live music for everyone to enjoy.

Saturday, July 15 - 10a - 2p



McWhorter Park - Longview



Bring the family out for some fun, but remember the sunscreen and hydration! There will be yard games, sand volleyball, basketball, arts & crafts along with other activities. There will be food vendors on site to take care of your appetite and satisfy your hunger cravings.

Saturday, July 15 - 10a - 6p



Maude Cobb Activity Center - Longview



Comic fans will descend upon Maude Cobb to check out everything the vendors and artists have to offer. It's a comic haven where cosplayers will dress up as their favorite character. This is a one-day ticketed event that will feature panels of guests from movies, tv, comic books, anime and cosplay for q&a sessions from fans and much more.

Saturday, July 15 - 4p - 8p



downtown Tyler



Local boutiques, artisan goods and fun finds can be found on the square in downtown Tyler late Saturday afternoon. In addition to vendor booths, there will be a swing dance exposition from Tyler Swing Thing where you can learn to swing dance.

Saturday, July 15th - 11a - 11p



Splash Kingdom Paradise Island waterpark - Canton



This is an all-day event that will transport you back to the 80s. Admission is required to the event which will feature games and trivia contests throughout the day and a concert during Neon Night featuring the Tuxedo Cats. There will be a bubble and glow party followed by a fireworks show over the park.

