Cherokee Co. Man Beats Woman With Arrow, Gets Into Standoff With Police

Come on, East Texas. We're almost out of 2020...almost. But of course, we're still hanging out with the stories that make us want to go out with a bang.

This time I take you to Cherokee County where the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call from a woman on Sunday (December 27) saying she was being beaten in the face with an arrow.

Deputies arrived at the home located on Hwy 175 prepared to confront whomever was behind the alleged assault. It was there that they found Jason Morris at his camper.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Morris is a well-known "career criminal". When confronted by deputies, Morris barricaded himself inside his camper, leading to a standoff. He then began throwing gas on the camper threatening to light it on fire.

This is already getting crazy - imagine being a neighbor while all of this is going on. These are the situations that our police officers have to face and we should respect them and the dangers that come with their jobs.

Back to our story - after a 2-hour long standoff, and A LOT of pepper spray according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Morris exited the camper and was taken into custody.

The known thief, and woman beater is currently in the county jail on two Evading warrants, Aggravated Assault on Public Servant, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Terroristic Threat on Public Servant and Resisting Arrest.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office made sure to note that all individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. But because they seem to be very familiar with Morris, I have a feeling how this one will turn out for him.