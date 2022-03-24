Cases like this are difficult to hear about. But the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office did announce online that their Criminal Investigation Division arrested Dr. Karl Kauffman. Dr. Kauffman had served as an Emergency Room physician at several hospitals all over Cherokee County but after an ongoing investigation he was taken into custody.

As the Doctor was arrested there was also a search warrant granted for his home which then lead to two warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child. Each of those very serious charges also comes with a recommended bond of $1,000,000 per charge. That is a very large bond but seems only fitting with such serious charges that are facing the doctor.

Dr. Kauffman in Cherokee County is Currently Behind Bars

The investigation is still taking place but currently Dr. Kauffman is being held at the Cherokee County Jail and he could be there for a while as the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child is a 1st degree felony and could mean imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life or for a term not shorter than 25 years but not longer than 99 years.

Comments Online Regarding Dr. Kauffman's Arrest

Almost all comments online were in support of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the work they have done on this case. While it might be difficult given the charges in this case we all need to remember that all individuals are innocent until proven guilty.

