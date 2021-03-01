Chick-Fil-A, aka God’s Chicken, is Opening in Jacksonville Thursday

Looks like Jacksonville is adding a delicious chicken sandwich option to their menu starting Thursday. Yes, Chick-Fil-A is officially opening in the heart of Cherokee county on Thursday (March 4) and the whole town is pretty excited.

What's your favorite to order when you stop at Chick-Fil-A? I would have to say that mine would be the Spicy Chicken Deluxe combo with a large fry and either a large Diet Dr. Pepper or a Diet Lemonade. That sugar free lemonade is legit, try it sometime. You can never go wrong with a #1 though. Just that bread, chicken and pickles is the best.

It's more than just the food that makes Chick-Fil-A so great. They do a ton for the local community they're in. For instance, they will be surprising 100 local heroes from Jacksonville with free Chick-Fil-A for a year. They will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America which will be used in the Jacksonville area to feed those in need according to KLTV.

Jacksonville is the perfect type of town to have the chicken sandwich stop in. Just like the recent location in Lindale that opened. Folks are still excited about it after being open for a month evidenced by the line done Hwy 69 to get in each day and night.

You'll find Jacksonville's Chick-Fil-A near the main intersection of East Rusk Street and South Jackson Street. Get ready to line up and move through the most efficient drive thru of any fast food restaurant around. And be mad because you can't get any on Sunday.