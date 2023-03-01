What!? This Chick-fil-a Bans Kids Under 16 From Dining There Without a Parent

One Chick-fil-a has decided to literally ban kids under the age of 16 from dining in their Montgomery County location without a parent accompanying them.

Wait, WHAT?! Although we don't think we'll see a similar ban at any of our Tyler, or Longview, Texas Chick-fil-a locations, it is still fascinating to read about this development coming out of Pennsylvania recently.

Although the spokespeople for the Chick-fil-a location said it was a tough decision to make, FOX 5 reports that a "series of 'unacceptable behaviors' by kids and young teens have forced them to 'protect' their guests, staff, and building."

What were these 'unacceptable behaviors' that led to a decision to ban unsupervised kids under the age of 16 at this Chick-fil-a location in Royersford, Pennsylvania?

Get our free mobile app

Well, they go into greater detail in a post they shared on their Facebook page. But, the synoptic version includes being too loud in the store, mistreatment of store property, and general disrespect to fellow patrons and employees.

Whoever wrote the Chick-fil-a Royerford post regarding the ban said that:

"As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience. We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue. As a result, to dine in our restaurant, anyone under the age of 16 is required to be accompanied by an adult."

They did say kids under 16 who come in without a parent may still order food to-go from the Royerford, Pennsylvania store.

They also thanked those under 16 who didn't contribute to the problem for their behavior, and also apologized for the difficult decision they had to make.

Can you imagine anything like that happening at one of our East Texas Chick-fil-a locations? Have you personally noticed kids who are unsupervised behaving in this manner? Let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Here's the full Facebook post if you want more details on what happened:

It was a Short Month with Too Many Texas Children Going Missing in February of 2023 The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return.

Texas Lands 10 Cities Inside Top 30 Most Stressful Cities to Work In American workers are stressed. But according to a new study Houston, TX is the most stressful city to work in. In fact Texas landed 5 inside the Top 10, and ten inside the Top 30. Let's run this down.

Here is each Texas city that landed on the list next to their placement on it. You can see the entire Top 30 at the bottom.