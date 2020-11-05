Chick-fil-A Crowned “King of Fast Food”

There can only be one, and that one, is Chick-fil-A.

According to a report by KCEN, Chick-fil-A reigns supreme when it comes to fast food and has been crowned as the “King of Fast Food," that according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Restaurant report for 2019-2020.

The results are based on interviews with 9,511 customers and revealed some interesting results. Full-service restaurants dropped 2.5% and landed a score of 79 and fast food restaurants saw a drop of 1.3% to get a score of 78.

Chick-fil-A holds won the fast-food portion scoring a 84. Domino’s placed second with an 80, followed by Pizza Hut and Kentucky Fried Chicken which both tied at 79. Chipotle and Starbucks tied for third with a score of 78.

Chick-fil-A is certainly a favorite and has also been rated #1 for accuracy, customer service, and taste. But there is a chink in it's armor, it's drive thru. Chick-fil-A drive thru ranked the slowest by the Quick-Service Restaurant Drive-Thru study, at 488.8 seconds.

Some would argue that food so good is worth the wait. According to that study, the average wait time in a fast food drive thru is 356.8 seconds. KFC,(the fastest) Taco Bell, Hardee's, Carl's Jr, Burger King, McDonald's, and Dunkin all came in under that average.

So how much are we spending on a meal at a fast food restaurant? According the the study, it's $6.83. Which seems odd because I can't escape a drive thru with dropping $10.