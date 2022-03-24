Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. These thieves are smart, too. They'll disguise it as coming from a legitimate company that we all love like Chick-Fil-A. That's exactly what's happening right now with a scam being passed around online in East Texas.

Chick-Fil-A is a huge favorite of East Texans. Anytime an offer is presented for their chicken sandwich and waffle fries, we will jump on it. There is an "offer" going around right now in East Texas that is said to come from the new Chick-Fil-A CEO Keith Sheaffer. First off, there is no new CEO of Chick-Fil-A so that should be your first 🚩 red flag 🚩. The post pulls at the feelings of many as it talks about "it's been tough lately" and saying things like "I will be rewarding everyone."

This is what it looks like:

Yeah, it all looks legit, right? However, there are some ways to figure out that this is a scam.

If its too good to be true, it probably is.

Lack of the Blue Checkmark

The obvious first red flag is the page is named "Chick-Fil-A Fans." Always look for the correct business name spelling followed by a blue checkmark next to it.

Here is the scam page:

Here is the real Chick-Fil-A Facebook page:

The Date the Page was Created

Another tell-tale sign is the date the page was created. You can see a box on the left hand side of a Facebook page and see when it was created. This scam was created on Monday, February 28. It also shows the page manager location as being in Indonesia.

Obvious Misspellings and Grammar Mistakes

Another thing to look for is in how the post reads. If you have a hard time reading it because of wrong punctuation or misspelled words, it's a scam page.

Bottom line is we do not want you or a relative or a friend to fall for a scam like this. These people are looking for only one thing, to steal your personal information so it can used either against you or in a crime. If anyone shares this to you, delete it and let the person who shared it know it's a fake so they can start taking the measures to protect their personal information.

