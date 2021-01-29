Chick-Fil-A Will Reopen Downtown Tyler Pop-Up Location Feb. 1

There's a reason we refer to Chick-Fil-A as "The Lord's Chicken": because you can't get it on Sundays and if you do, its probably a sin.

But this Monday, after you spend your Sunday craving the heavenly pleasure of a Chick-Fil-A sandwich, you'll be able to not have to drive and wait in one of the other locations in the city especially if you're in the downtown area because the downtown pop-up is all set to reopen according to KLTV!

The location will reopen on Monday with a "soft opening" where they won't be sharing too many details about when it opens other than you'll be able to enjoy "The Chick" during "lunchtime" only, there won't be any breakfast so don't try to get there too early, unless your hunger is so great that you'll be willing to camp out in front of the location.

In the meantime, if you have a sweetheart that LOVES Chick-Fil-A, might I suggest a special Valentine's Day Gift from the Chick that she will love!

Chick-Fil-A for the 3rd year in a row will be offering heart shaped trays of some of your favorite items from now until February 13th (Valentine's is on a Sunday this year soooo you know what that means). You can choose 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick n Minis, 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves at participating restaurants.

Or you can try to recreate some of your favorite fast food recipes at home, like below: