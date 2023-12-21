The question we've pondered for so long. So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas.

You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)

So, when we happened across one social media group post regarding "free-range" chickens running loose on Loop 323 and Paluxy, well ya can't help but be, a. concerned for the chickens and their keeper, and b. at least mildly amused by the whole thing.

So why the heck are there chickens running wild on the streets of Tyler, Texas?

So here's the deal:

Apparently, for Tyler drivers who regularly find themselves near the Valero at Loop 323 and Paluxy in Tyler, seeing these chickens cross the road is a regular occurrence. (See what I did there?)

Comment after comment poured in with various Tyler residents and/or those who work in that area talking about how common it is to see the chickens out and about. It's just another part of their morning routine.

Morning Routine: Stopping at the Valero to get gas, popping into the Starbucks on the Loop, and dodging the chickens iconically "crossing the road."

The Valero where the chickens are often seen walking. Photo: Tara Holley The Valero where the chickens are often seen walking. Photo: Tara Holley loading...

They've even seen the rooster out and about, followed by his little chicks. (Field trip with dad, perhaps?

Some have seen the hens. Most everyone commented that they seek to avoid the tiny winged creatures who've no sense of real danger that lurk on such busy Tyler streets. Others said they'd TRIED to hit them with their vehicle. I think they were joking. ("Winner, winner chicken dinner," they said. "Chickie Nuggies," they said.)

Some wondered if the owners just moved away and left the chickens to hunt and peck for themselves.

Tyler resident MacKenzie Bradley said:

They live up in a coop right off that corner lot, the owner lets them free range. I’ve seen animal control there before so I’m assuming they’re just willing to let the chickens take their fate into their own wings.

LOL. *Ahem* sorry. That's funny.

The house on the corner where they supposedly live. Photo: Tara Holley The house on the corner where they supposedly live.

Photo: Tara Holley loading...

They live in that corner house across the street from the Valero behind the uber-thriving wall of bushes. However, until I receive photographic proof there's no way to know for sure. Honestly, I'm worried about these chickens.

According to Sheryl Welch and Lauren Swan, this informal "chicken crossing" has been here for years. Well, we might as well embrace this long-standing Tyler family of poultry.

Maybe we should all invest in little reflective jackets for them like they do in England. You can watch that quick little video a little further down.

Screenshot from OnDemandNews YouTube Channel Screenshot from OnDemandNews YouTube Channel loading...

So why did the chickens cross the road? Well, we can't say for sure. But if I were the betting type I'd put money on "to get to the Starbucks for a peppermint mocha."

But I guess we'll never know.

Here's that video I mentioned above:

