Chip And Jo Are Back! A New Season Of ‘Fixer Upper’ Returns In 2021

My heart hurt a little bit when Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that after 5 years, their hit show Fixer Upper would be ending. I watched A LOT of HGTV and that was one of my go-to shows.

But now we can all rejoice together because they're back!

On Tuesday (August 4), the dynamic couple announced that the series would be returning next year. The pair are splitting from HGTV and taking the show over to the Magnolia Network.

Can we just pause for a minute and give them a virtual and socially-distanced high five for how well they've branded themselves? The Magnolia Network?! If you're not familiar, the Gaines have a popular Magnolia Hearth & Hand brand at Target and a Magnolia Cafe in Waco.

Fun Fact: They also plant a magnolia tree in the yard of every home they remodel! Ugh, I love them.

But now producers are in the process of casting for season six of "Fixer Upper"! Here's what you need to be eligible:

You must be a current homeowner in Waco or in the final stages of closing on a home within 30 miles of Waco.

Be 21 years of age or older

Have a $50,000 minimum renovation budget

"Be willing to turn over complete design control of the project to Chip and Joanna, their design and construction teams and Magnolia Network"

Be able to start renovation in the fall of 2020 and vacate the property for the duration of the renovation

If this sounds like a win for you, you can send an email to casting@magnolia.com.

"We’re gearing up to start filming again, and I’ll be honest, Jo and I feel like a couple of kids trying our best to keep down a few butterflies," said Chip. "But we are mostly just giddy about getting the band back together again so we can share the story of these families and their homes with you. So, what do you say, are you ready to see our next fixer upper?"