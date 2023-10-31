Why You Didn’t See The Dallas Cowboys Game In East Texas

There were A LOT of Angry Dallas Cowboys Fans In East Texas This Past Sunday.

For football fans, autumn Sunday afternoons often revolve around a cherished tradition: watching the Dallas Cowboys play on television.

The Cowboys, often dubbed "America's Team," have captured the hearts of fans across the nation, and the experience of tuning in to catch the iconic silver and blue in action is nothing short of exhilarating.

But This Past Sunday, Cowboys Were Shocked To Find Their Team Wasn't On Local TV.

The Cowboys faced off against the LA Rams in Dallas this past Sunday and while the game was an absolute blowout for Dallas with the Cowboys winning 43-20, East Texas Cowboys who turned on their TV's at kickoff to watch the game saw something else: The "Other" Texas NFL Team was on TV: The Houston Texans.

The Game Was Scheduled To Air On KFXK Fox 51 But Didn't Due To NFL Rules.

This was believed to be the first time the Cowboys game didn't air in East Texas in more than 50 years and the anger was REAL.

While some fans took out their anger on the local "Fox" affiliate, others rushed to local sports bars and restaurants that carried NFL Sunday Ticket to watch the game but the decision to not air the game was not a "local' decision but one based on NFL broadcast rules.

In a statement, the NFL says that Tyler is a secondary market for the Houston Texans. According to NFL rules, whenever a team is on the road, that team’s game must be carried within its secondary market.

Will This Happen Again??

Now that you know WHY, the next question is WHEN will this possibly happen again? Well just know it won't happen again THIS season but if the Cowboys and Texans do happen to overlap again (which could be next season) be prepared to make adjustments to your TV viewing.

