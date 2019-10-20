Christmas Favorite ‘The Nutcracker’ Set For December 6 – 8

If you want to put me into the holiday spirit quickly, just start playing "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," and I'm mostly there.

Written as we know it today in 1892, the classic fairy tale ballet "The Nutcracker," featuring the music of composer Tchaikovsky, has enchanted generations with it's magical alchemy of music, gorgeous costuming and set design, and of course, the ballet.

Tyler Junior College brings their 31st annual production of "The Nutcracker" to Caldwell Auditorium in Tyler on December 6, 7, and 8. Joining the TJC dancers are featured guest artists Rayleigh Vendt and Walker Martin from the Oklahoma City Ballet. Make a note that tickets will be on sale starting November 1 and are only available online.

In addition, on November 16, enjoy "Clara's Christmas Morning: Crafts and Brunch at The Potpourri House in Tyler. Enjoy delicious food, holiday story-time and craft-making, and meet the "Nutcracker" ballerinas. Get more details on showtimes, the brunch, and other information at www.tjc.edu/nutcracker.