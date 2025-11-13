Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. It's also one of the most stressful, too. Whether you live in a major metro such as Dallas, TX., or a tiny town like Del Rio, with so many to-dos on your list, something will get forgotten. Thankfully, there will be a few "grocery" type stores still open on Christmas Day, just in case you forget anything.

While many major retailers will be closed on Christmas Day, including Walmart and Target, there are a few places, including convenience stores and gas stations (coffee shops), that will be open for those last-minute items you might need.

'Grocery' Stores in Texas Open Christmas Day

Of course, you'll have many more options if you can realize what you forgot by Christmas Eve at the latest. Basically, every store will still be open then, even if for limited hours, the day before Christmas.

Thanks to the folks at Country Living and with reporting from The Balance, we've got a comprehensive list of stores that should be open for you, "according to press representatives who've independently confirmed their hours with Country Living." But do remember that even if the stores are open, other in-store services like pharmacies may be closed.

Ok, let's run down the stores that will be open for those last-minute essentials on Christmas Day.

It's not called 7-Eleven for nothing; most 7-Elevens are open 24 / 7 — and that includes Christmas Day.

Albertsons (Most Albertsons will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Buc-ee's locations are open 24/7, which includes Christmas.

Most Circle K locations are open 24/7.

CVS is typically open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Most Rite Aid locations are open 24/7, including Christmas Day.

Safeway (Hours vary; check your local store's hours.)

Starbucks, "select locations" will be open on Christmas Day, so check with the store nearest you to be sure.