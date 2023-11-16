Chuck E. Cheese’s Creepy Animatronics Are Saying So Long to Texas

Chuck E. Cheese&#8217;s Creepy Animatronics Are Saying So Long to Texas

It's always sad when a band announces their retirement; but I think that this one was a band that really needed to call it quits! All across Texas, and the rest of the nation really, will soon say goodbye to Munch's Make Believe band at all but one Chuck E. Cheese!

After decades of entertaining, and giving many children nightmares, Mr. Munch and crew have decided to call it quits and will now exclusively perform at one Chuck E. Cheese in Northridge, California.

This announcement comes about five weeks after the release of the horror movie based on the popular video game, "Five Nights at Freddy's". The video game, and Peacock's streaming hit, revolves around a security guard who must work/survive five lone nights in an almost Chuck E. Cheese-inspired children's restaurant with killer animatronics that come alive at night!

And although you may think that this horror hit is the reason why these animatronics are leaving, you would be wrong. In August of 2017, it was announced that the animatronics at the restaurant would be phased out.

A new remodel is coming to all Chuck E. Cheese's, the animatronics will instead be replaced with the "Chuck E. Live Stage dance floor". But not to worry, you'll still get to see Mr. Munch and the crew; the band will still be part of the restaurant's TV segments!

I know for a lot of people, the retirement of the Mr. Munch and crew bad will come as a bit of a relief; they were kind of creepy!

