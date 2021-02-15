Governor Abbott: “The Texas Power Grid Has Not Been Compromised”

Last night my power went off at around 2:15 a.m. It came back on close to 4 a.m. It was incredibly cold. But I was also incredibly fortunate. But with the rolling outages that have been planned to conserve energy, there's a good chance those of us currently with power will be spending hours without it.

Hundreds of thousands of Texans are without power, including many East Texans. It's cold, incredibly cold now, but as the sun begins to set this becomes truly potentially dangerous and life-threatening.

Many have reached out to their electric companies to find out when their power is likely to return, but with the overwhelming number of people reaching out, the companies are struggling to respond.

Some East Texans wonder if their loss of power for many hours or even days is just an unfair distribution of the rollouts or if the Texas power grid itself is in jeopardy.

Governor Greg Abbott spent the morning talking with ERCOT and the Public Utilities Commission to get some answers for many concerned Texans.

A little after 2 p.m. Governor Abbott tweeted "the Texas power grid has not been compromised. The ability of some companies that generate the power has been frozen. This includes the natural gas & coal generators. They are working to get generation back on line. ERCOT & PUC are prioritizing residential consumers."

Photo: Greg Abbott's Twitter page

More good news: As of a little before 4 p.m., Governor Abbott reported that "the Public Utilities Commission...[told him] that about 500,000 residential customers [were] having power restored."

According to Abbott, even more should have their power restored this evening.