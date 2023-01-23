George Strait Reads Your Bedtime Favorite, ‘Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner’

Kids of all ages, in Dallas, TX and across The Lone Star State will love this. You may recall that back in May of '20, during the COVID lockdowns, George Strait read us all a bedtime story, "Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner" by Gareth Edwards.

Get our free mobile app

First though, if you missed this news, we may not have to wait much longer for new music from George Strait. In a recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old King of Country revealed that he's in the process of creating another album.

"I like making records and plan on doing another one soon," Strait said. "I'm narrowing down my song choices now."

The project would be his first since 2019's Honky Tonk Time Machine and the 32nd studio album of his career.

Look out Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, Tampa, The King is coming and he's bringing Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town with him. This is gonna be big.

George Strait's 2023 Stadium Tour Dates:

May 6th: Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium June 3rd: Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field June 17th: Seattle Wash. @ Lumen Field

Seattle Wash. @ Lumen Field June 24th: Denver Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Denver Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium July 29th: Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium Aug. 5th: Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

And now back to your bedtime story. The King of Country's contribution was part of Texas First Lady Cecila Abbott's Stars of Texas Story-time. May wanna save this for future bedtimes too.

Good night. Sleep tight.

How About a Full Tour of George Strait's Stunning San Antonio Adobe Estate? Some good news for a potential buyer, the asking price for the property just dropped $600,000 -- now this marvelous home can be yours for a mere $6.9 million. Quick math and the mortgage on that loan will be just south of $40,000 per month.

Less Ranch in Boerne, Texas Where George Strait is Your Neighbor This is 2,270 acres of open fields, lakes, ponds and a cave for a mere $54,500,000.