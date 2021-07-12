Our travels this Summer will most likely take us somewhere in Texas. Is there really any other place we'd want to vacation in, anyway? As we do on any Texas road trip, a stop at Buc-ee's is not only essential, but mandatory. There, we will refuel our gas tank and our body. After seeing this recipe, however, you'll want to pick up an extra bag of Beaver Nuggets to try after getting back from your trip.

Texan Angelique Hinkle has shared a delicious recipe for Key Lime Bars with, get this, a Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets crust! Um, put this in front of me right now. It is super simple to prepare and could be the perfect treat for the kiddos while they're home on Summer break.

This is all it takes to make the crust:

Four cups of Buc-ee's Beaver nuggets.

A half a stick of melted butter.

A half a teaspoon of cinnamon.

Take the four cups of Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets and grind them in a blender until they are super fine. Pour those into a bowl and mix with the melted butter and cinnamon. In a mini loaf pan or pie pan, pour the mixture in. Press the mixture down firmly and refrigerate for a minimum of four hours.

From there, you can add a no bake key lime filling for the key lime bars or any other flavor of no bake filling. I'm tasting a no bake cheesecake with this crust. Oh my, oh my, my taste buds are dancing.

Since we can now have Buc-ee's treats delivered to our doorstep, it becomes even easier to try out this recipe. Try it yourself and let us know how it turned out.

