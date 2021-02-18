City Of Tyler Updates On Winter Weather Situation

As power in our area is slowly being restored, more issues are starting to pop up in East Texas from the continuing winter storm that has pretty much shut everything down in our area.

The Tyler Municipal Court, solid waste and recycling center, Tyler Public Library, Tyler Parks & Recreation, animal shelter, Gallery Main Street and all city offices will remain CLOSED today and Friday.

The city is asking residents to continue boiling their water and they also provided information on traffic and roadways as well:

Power remains on at the Lake Palestine pump station and treated water is pumping into the City’s main lines. The city anticipates that they will be able to meet current water demand levels by Friday if all benchmarks are met and if residents continue to conserve water. If power is lost again, or we see a sharp increase in utilization, these time frames will be adjusted.

There are 10 main water breaks in the city that they are working on:

3393 SSW Loop 323 100

2629 Bateman Ave.

1717 Sequoia Dr.

1821 Sequoia Dr.

E. Fifth St. and Mahon Ave.

1300 Mahon Ave.

1201 Tipton Ave.

3400 Woodbine Blvd.

2700 Old Bullard Rd.

314 N. Gaston Ave.

Customers should expect low or inconsistent water pressure as the system stabilizes. and if you are experiencing water loss that is not due to freezing pipes, contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 during business hours.

As for roads, full crews worked overnight and they are continuing work today. All three sanding trucks are in operation and they are focusing on sanding and de-icing major bridges, overpasses and around hospitals, as well as sanding around facilities with essential operations in the Cumberland area.

Tyler City Street crews are taking a maintainer and sanding truck to Golden Road Water Treatment Plant to clear for deliveries later today. The county crews and contractor are utilizing three maintainers to clear snow and ice on major arterials in the city. Supplies and Stockpiles of crushed aggregate and de-icer remain good.

Residents are urged to stay home and not travel, as roadways may be hazardous but if you are going out, you are being advised to keep your distance from the trucks so the crews can do their jobs safely. Meanwhile, traffic crews are continuing to confirm traffic signal status for the deployment of generators and stop signs.

If your trash is piling up, please remember that the Solid Waste staff plans to collect Monday and Thursday's residential routes on Friday, Feb. 19 and Tuesday and Friday’s residential routes on Saturday, Feb. 20, weather and road conditions permitting.

Commercial collection will resume on Friday, Feb. 19, road conditions permitting. Residents should report service emergencies to the Solid Waste office at (903) 531-1388 and leave a detailed voice message with contact information.

We'll keep you updated on more details as we receive them.