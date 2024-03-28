Taxes are a pain for many in Texas. Every year, we have to take our W-2 to a tax preparer or do it ourselves online in the hopes of getting back some of that money the government stole from us we paid to the government the previous year. For many, it's unfathomable to not claim that refund. But, almost one million have not and the IRS is giving you a heads up to get everything done so you can get back your tax return from the year 2020.

2020 Taxes

Typically, you have three years to file your taxes to be able to claim a refund if you are owed one. According to the IRS, 940,000 Americans have not done that for the year 2020. If you are one of those 940,000, you have until May 17 to complete your taxes to get that refund.

In Texas, 93,400 have not filed their 2020 taxes (KLTV). I know I am not one of those 93,400 because I make sure that I get back my money every year.

Filing Your Taxes

There is nearly $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2020. If, for whatever reason, you haven't filed your 2020 taxes, get your W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 form from your current or former employer and get them filed. Otherwise, that possible refund you could receive becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.

Yes, I know what your thinking, "this is a cleverly worded way to get people to file their taxes so they don't audited." You know, you may be right. So take this as a heads up to gather what you need to submit your 2020 taxes by May 17, 2024 to hopefully get back some of your money.

