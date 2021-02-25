Clothing Outlet Gap Inc. To Build Distribution Center In Longview

The economy over the last year has taken a major hit due to the pandemic but it has lead to an explosion of online shopping and as that demand grows, businesses are adjusting and creating new employment opportunities.

The City Of Longview and its residents will get a fresh infusion of employment opportunities after it was announced on Wednesday that clothing retailer Gap Inc. will be building a new distribution center in the East Texas city.

According to a press release we received from the City Of Longview, the state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center in the Longview North Business Park will create more than 500 full-time jobs in Longview by the end of 2023 and will grow to more than 1,000 full-time jobs in the city over the next five years. Additionally, the company expects to create more than 1,000 part-time and seasonal jobs by 2026.

The hope for Gap Inc.'s expansion into East Texas is to deliver inventory faster and more efficiently to customers across the country. The $140 million investment will help Gap Inc. meet the rising customer demand for online shopping and reach its future plans for digital growth.

The new facility is expected to total approximately 850,000 square feet. Construction will begin in April 2021 with plans to be fully operational by August 2022. Some great news for East Texans as our community continues to see growth.