Cody Canada has never been one to shy away from... well... anything. With his latest single he takes aim at people who tell him to shut up and sing.

Canada was our guest last week on Radio Texas, LIVE!, we spent most of the time discussing the new tribute album The Years, A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada and the Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed. We only briefly broached the new song, but he did tell us that the song was born out of frustration during a Facebook Live performance. "Someone said I was wrong and to 'shut up and sing.' Man, if you don’t like my opinion, that's fine. But just turn your phone off, turn off Facebook, or your radio."

Aptly titled "Shut Up and Sing," give the new tune featuring Todd Snider and Kaitlin Butts a listen up top. Or Don't. Either option is totally cool.

As far as the new live album goes, it boasts seventenn Cody Canada and Ragweed songs sung by the likes of Randy Rogers, Stoney LaRue, Reckless Kelly, Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen, and many more of Texas' best.

The Years, A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada and the Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed track listing:

1. Constantly – Parker McCollum

2. Bang My Head – Copper Chief (featuring Cody Canada)

3. Don’t Need You – Read Southall Band

4. Fightin’ For – Reckless Kelly

5. 17 – Jamie Lin Wilson (featuring Dierks Canada)

6. This Time Around – Randy Rogers

7. 42 Miles – Casey Donahew

8. Sick and Tired – Wade Bowen (featuring Jamie Lin Wilson)

9. Carney Man – Mike McClure

10. Breakdown – Bruce Robison

11. Alabama – Courtney Patton

12. Johnny’s Song – William Clark Green

13. On a Cloud – Doug Moreland

14. Run to Me – Bri Bagwell

15. Broken – Stoney LaRue (featuring Cody Canada)

16. Dead Man – Jade Marie Patek

17. The Years – BJ Barham of American Aquarium

