Cody Canada Enlists Todd Snider and Kaitlin Butts for New Song ‘Shut Up & Sing’
Cody Canada has never been one to shy away from... well... anything. With his latest single he takes aim at people who tell him to shut up and sing.
Canada was our guest last week on Radio Texas, LIVE!, we spent most of the time discussing the new tribute album The Years, A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada and the Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed. We only briefly broached the new song, but he did tell us that the song was born out of frustration during a Facebook Live performance. "Someone said I was wrong and to 'shut up and sing.' Man, if you don’t like my opinion, that's fine. But just turn your phone off, turn off Facebook, or your radio."
Aptly titled "Shut Up and Sing," give the new tune featuring Todd Snider and Kaitlin Butts a listen up top. Or Don't. Either option is totally cool.
As far as the new live album goes, it boasts seventenn Cody Canada and Ragweed songs sung by the likes of Randy Rogers, Stoney LaRue, Reckless Kelly, Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen, and many more of Texas' best.
The Years, A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada and the Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed track listing:
1. Constantly – Parker McCollum
2. Bang My Head – Copper Chief (featuring Cody Canada)
3. Don’t Need You – Read Southall Band
4. Fightin’ For – Reckless Kelly
5. 17 – Jamie Lin Wilson (featuring Dierks Canada)
6. This Time Around – Randy Rogers
7. 42 Miles – Casey Donahew
8. Sick and Tired – Wade Bowen (featuring Jamie Lin Wilson)
9. Carney Man – Mike McClure
10. Breakdown – Bruce Robison
11. Alabama – Courtney Patton
12. Johnny’s Song – William Clark Green
13. On a Cloud – Doug Moreland
14. Run to Me – Bri Bagwell
15. Broken – Stoney LaRue (featuring Cody Canada)
16. Dead Man – Jade Marie Patek
17. The Years – BJ Barham of American Aquarium
Be sure to give my podcast a listen. Buddy Logan's Aircheck features interviews with the scene's biggest acts and is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, pretty much everywhere that fine podcasts can be found. We'll have that Cody Canada interview up soon.
