Cody Jinks Announces ‘The Deep Cuts’ A Live Streaming Event

Last Thursday (January 7th) as most Texans were wrapping up their lunches, Cody Jinks was dropping some much-needed good news on us.

Over the course of an hour, early on Thursday afternoon, Jinks informed fans that he has 20 songs demoed and will be heading to the studio soon, that could mean one or two albums. Then 59 minutes later he teased a party, we're thinking concert, in Las Vegas this coming December.

Today I got a text from Jinks (text JINKS to 31996 for your updates), that this Thursday (January 14th), he will be diving deep into his catalogue of songs at beginning at 9pm on Facebook and YouTube. "Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see Cody Jinks perform songs that he normally does not play live. He’ll also personally dive into the songs and give you some insight to what they are about and more."

