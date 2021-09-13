Cody Jinks Drops 2nd Song From Caned by Nod Metal Album, “Dying Trying”

As of today we've gotten our ears around two of the ten new metal songs off of Cody Jinks side project, Caned by Nod. Full disclosure, I'm not a metal-head, but I'll be gob-smacked if this ain't some more good music from Cody Jinks.

Jinks gave us our first taste of the project, and it's soon-to-be-released debut album, None The Wiser, titled “Middle Finger” nearly two weeks ago, and now we get “Dying Trying.”

Don't worry country music stalwarts, his metal album, None The Wiser, and his brand new country album, Mercy, will both be out on November 12th.

Last year Cody Jinks' "Loud and Heavy" was certified Platinum by the RIAA. Just last week he presented the person who inspired the song with his very own Platinum Record.

By now most fans know the story of how the song came to be. But just in case you don't. If you're reading this no doubt that "Loud and Heavy" is one of your favorite Cody Jinks songs. What you may not know is that the song was inspired by his then 2-year-old son. Read more on that here.



NONE THE WISER TRACK LIST:

1. Middle Finger

2. Dying Trying

3. None the Wiser

4. Seeing Ghosts

5. Covet

6. Led Astray

7. Half a Life

8. Can’t Hide the Truth

9. Broken Wings

10. Eyes

