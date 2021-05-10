Last week Cody Jinks went and got us even more excited for his latest project by releasing the new and updated acoustic version of "Loud & Heavy," which will be included on his Adobe Sessions Unplugged live album. Well, good news, now we get another taste of the highly anticipated project.

Jinks has been talking about Adobe Sessions Unplugged album for nearly a year now, among many other big projects that have already been released or will soon be released, but he is now steadily dropping performances from the project that will finally be out this Friday, May 14th.

Additionally, if you missed the news last week, the reigning MusicRow Magazine Independent Artist of The Year revealed that he has been back in the studio. Last week Jinks went live on his Facebook page with a super special edition of "Jinks Here," announcing that he is at Sonic Ranch, and that he and the boys are recording a new album. We. Are. Stoked.

