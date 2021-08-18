Cody Jinks was a big fan of Sturgill Simpson before touring with him in the summer of 2015. His wife was an even bigger fan. This led to an awkward moment that the Texan was more than happy to keep awkward.

This episode of Radio Texas Live Legends focuses on Jinks and his music up until fall 2015. That includes the formative Adobe Sessions album, but not his Top 5 Billboard album I'm Not the Devil. Actually, Jinks tells host Buddy Logan that he and his team were just about to return to the studio to record what would become that album, making this conversation a fascinating time capsule.

During this interview, Jinks is rightly lauded for bringing honesty and grit back to country music. His list of influences won't surprise you necessarily, but in addition to the outlaws, this Texan admits neo-traditionalists like Randy Travis and Keith Whitley also played a huge role in his creative raising. As always, Logan offers a starting list of songs to begin with if you're new to his catalog, but if you're a fan of "real" country music, this interview is for you.

Radio Texas, Live! With Buddy Logan broadcasts from 101.5 KNUE in Tyler, Texas, and is syndicated on 16 stations in Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, South Dakota, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Logan's radio career sandwiches six years spent in the U.S. Army, but since 2008 he's been as dependable of a Saturday night show as legends like George Strait and Pat Green. Cody Johnson, Koe Wetzel, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Whiskey Myers, Parker McCollum and Turnpike Troubadours are a few artists you'll hear each week, and you can listen online.

