Cody Jinks was busy at Sonic Ranch this spring. In between giving fans live updates from the studio, he managed to record 30 country songs. Today (June 2), Jinks painted a clearer picture of what fans can expect and when we can expect it.

"Recorded nearly 30 country songs during the month of May... Have 12 empty slots, so we will find out soon enough which 12 make the to be named country album! Expect the new album to land this October or November. We are releasing it 100% indie. No label. No distribution company. Nothing, but team Jinks and team True Grit via my Late August Records label. Perfect."

Thirty songs whittled down to twelve, not an envious task. But there you go, we can officially expect a new album of twelve country songs from Jinks this fall. That's enough to get us through another scorching Texas summer. And in true Jinks-fashion, it will be completely independent.

In February of this year MusicRow Magazine named the thriving Texan as their Independent Artist of The Year. "Earning 31,463 spins on the MusicRow Country Breakout Radio Chart landed Jinks the Independent Artist of the Year at the Country Breakout Awards." Indeed it should.

Now, if you need 24/7 Texas and Red Dirt music in your life you need to download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app, available on IOS here or ANDROID here. We are also streaming through Alexa, "Alexa, play Radio Texas, LIVE!"

Also, give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download, we gotta great episode with Cody JInks up. You can give it a go on Spotify, Google, Tunein, and anywhere that fine podcasts can be found.