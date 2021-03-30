So, I've missed concerts and bar shows the past year, just like you. But, dammit I don't miss everyone yelling over the artist on stage trying to sing. It's the worst, right? Just go to a bar without a band playing if you wanna chitchat. Anyway, enough ranting, cause this is still pretty badass.

'90s Country is the country music that I grew up on. And man, I'll tell you right now that there is no one more glad to see that style making a comeback than me. Guys like Cody Jinks, Randall King, and Josh Ward have really been channeling 1994, and we are here for it.

And you know every once in a while you come across a rare gem like the folks over at Whiskey Riff dug up, and find an amazing ten-year-old cover of Cody Jinks singing Doug Stone's "I'd Be Better Off (in a Pine Box)" at a fun-loving (chatty-ass dive bar) called The Snorty Horse in Columbia, MO. Check it out up top.

The song was written by Johnny MacRae, Steve Clark and included on Stone's self-titled 1990 album. It went on to be nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

The decade since this video has been one helluva ride for Jinks. In February, MusicRow Magazine named the Jinks their Independent Artist of The Year. "Earning 31,463 spins on the MusicRow CountryBreakout Radio Chart makes Cody Jinks the Independent Artist of the Year at the #CountryBreakoutAwards! Jinks earned two RIAA certifications this year with the Platinum "Loud And Heavy" and Gold "Hippies And Cowboys."

