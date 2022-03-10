Cody Johnson Has Been Inducted Into Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame

On the heels of his first career No. 1 Billboard Country Single, and becoming just the third act in RODEOHOUSTON history to sell out Opening Night, Cody Johnson has just added another illustrious feather to his cowboy hat.

His inspirational "Til You Can't" just topped the Billboard Country chart, becoming the East Texan's first, in what we assume will be a long line of chart toppers. And last Monday CoJo he added his name to an elite list that only includes Garth Brooks and George Strait when he kicked of RODEOHOUSTON with a sold out show.

All tallied, there were 70,554 fans there to see Johnson kick off the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary season.

But that's not even peak-March for him.

Cody Johnson is a songwriter, performer, and platinum-recording country artist. After leaving behind amateur bull riding in his teens, he found his love for the western lifestyle continuing to influence him through his music, friendships, hobbies, and business partnerships. As his scope of influence has increased, he has continued to broadcast, and be supported by, the cowboy way of life.

Earlier this week Johnson was part of the class of '22 Honorees which included Patti Colbert, Wilson Franklin, Scharbauer Cattle Company, and Dr. Charles “Bud” Townsend.

The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame honors those who have shown excellence in competition, business and support of rodeo and the western lifestyle in Texas.

What else is in store for Johnson this year? On top of headlining his own sold out shows and festivals, CoJo will also be direct support for what will be three of country music's biggest concerts of '22, as he along with Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade will be warming folks up in Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle for Luke Combs' stadium concerts.

PHOTOS: A Look Inside the Stunning Home of Late ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill This nearly 20,000 square foot home was custom built for ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill back in 2003.