RODEOHOUSTON is Back for ’22, Here is Your Full Lineup

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, RODEOHOUSTON is all systems go for this year, officially announcing the full lineup yesterday (January 5).

The world's largest rodeo and accompanying live musical performances will run from February 28th to March 20th, and the lineup has a night or two for everyone.

We've known for a couple of months that Texas natives George Strait, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum and Bun B would be playing this year's show, but organizers have put together three plus weeks of live performances in addition to the Texans.

Each night after the Rodeo dust settles, fans will be treated to a great performance. If you've been before then you know that actual start times for the concert can vary day to day due to the different number of rodeo competitors and other production elements.

Start times from the RODEOHOUSTON website:

Weekday rodeos start at 6:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 8:45 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 6 p.m.

Weekend rodeos start at 3:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 5:45 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 3 p.m.

The March 19, 2022 , Rodeo performance will begin an hour earlier, at 2:45 p.m. The March 20, 2022 , George Strait concert-only performance will begin at 7 p.m., with special guest Ashley McBryde. Strait will take the stage at approximately 8 p.m. and will perform a full-length concert.



Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m., at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is held at NRG Stadium.

