Cody Johnson sold out RODEOHOUSTON last night, in doing so he become just the third act in history to sell out opening night of the world's largest rodeo. The first two are named Garth Brooks, and George Strait.

Just WOW.

"I want you to know you are part of a historical night," Johnson said according to Houston Culture Map. "In 90 years, there are only three artists with the opportunity to sell out the rodeo on opening night. George Strait, Garth Brooks and thanks to you, myself here tonight."

But none of use need a crystal ball to know this was within the realm of possibility, despite what people outside of Texas might think they know. The first time the East Texan sold out RODEOHOUSTON was in 2018. That year he became the first independently-signed artist to do so, moving over 74,000 tickets.

In 2019 he rolled up to NRG Stadium for a Friday night performance, on that shiny new rotating star-shaped stage, and sang to a sold out crowd of 73,009. Then of course the rodeo, and his appearance, was cancelled in both '20 and '21 thanks to the worldwide pandemic.

But last night Johnson was back. The one time bull rider stepped right back up on to that stage and accomplished something that only a couple of legends had done before him -- selling out opening night. There were 70,554 there to watch Johnson sing his first career Billboard No. 1 single, "Till You Can't."

Oh and get this. According to Houston Culture Map, Johnson's daughter Clara Mae competed in the mutton bustin' event directly ahead of his set.

Top 10 Brand New Carnival Foods at RODEOHOUSTON '22 That You've Gotta Try RODEOHOUSTON kicks off on Monday (Feb. 28), and we love the rodeo... But let's not forget about the fair, and perhaps more importantly than the fair, the fair food. Did you know you can put Flaming Hot Cheetos in a drink? You can.

What If RodeoHouston Went Full Texas / Red Dirt? This is Our Dream Lineup There will be mainstream country acts, pop acts, Christian, Hip Hop, Norteno, and EDM this year. They really do a tremendous job of covering all the bases, truly a night or two for everyone -- but what if they went full Texas / Red Dirt?