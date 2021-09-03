Cody Johnson has shared all the details of a long-planned double album. Human: The Double Album features 18 tracks across two "sides," including covers of songs by Willie Nelson, Vince Gill and Conway Twitty.

Since June, Johnson has been revealing new songs, two at a time, but the full Human album won't be available on digital platforms until Oct. 8. In announcing the new album, the "On My Way to You" hitmaker dropped "Treasure" and "Son of a Ramblin' Man" on Friday (Sept. 3).

"Son of a Ramblin' Man" was originally recorded by Gill for his These Days album in 2006. That version featured the Del McCoury Band.

A cover of Nelson's "Sad Songs and Waltzes" makes Part 1 of the album. The official tracklist doesn't make clear if Nelson joins Johnson on the album version as he did for the version released digitally in May.

Part 2 begins with "I Don't Know a Thing About Love," a Harlan Howard song that Twitty took to No. 1 in 1984. The full tracklist is below.

Additional co-writers include Travis Meadows, Matt Rogers, Tom Douglas and Chris Janson. Human: The Double Album is the follow-up to Johnson's Warner Music Nashville debut, Ain't Nothin' To It, a No. 1 album from 2019 that produced the Top 20 hit "On My Way to You" and two more singles that peaked just outside the Top 40 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Cody Johnson, Human the Double Album Tracklist:

Part 1

1. “Human” (Tony Lane, Travis Meadows)

2. “Honky Tonk Hardwood Floors” (Carson Chamberlain, Wyatt McCubbin, Michael White)

3. “Sad Songs and Waltzes” (Willie Nelson)

4. “’Til You Can’t” (Matt Rogers, Ben Stennis)

5. “God Bless the Boy (Cori’s Song)" (Barrett Baber, Terri Jo Box, Scott Sean White)

6. “Known for Loving You” (Cody Johnson, Ben Hayslip, Trent Willmon)

7. “Driveway” (Lindsay Rimes, Rogers)

8. “Son of a Ramblin’ Man” (Vince Gill)

9. “I Always Wanted To” (Tom Douglas, Allen Shamblin, Jordyn Shellhart)

Part 2

1. “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love” (Harlan Howard)

2. “Longer Than She Did” (Eric Paslay, Paul Sykes, Matt Stell)

3. “Made a Home” (Johnson, Jesse Raub, White)

4. “Let’s Build a Fire” (Chris Janson, Mitch Oglesby)

5. “When It Comes to You” (Jeremy Bussey, Lane)

6. “Treasure” (Rogers)

7. “Stronger” (Jared Elledge, Dustin Miller, Willmon)

8. “Cowboy Scale of 1 to 10” (Johnson, David Frasier, Willmon)

9. “By Your Grace” (Johnson)