Everyone is excited for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, for most people across East Texas that means a three day weekend. It's a little sad as it means we are wrapping up another summer, but we welcome the cool down here in Texas. But with the holiday coming up this weekend that means there will be some closures that the City of Tyler wants you to be aware of.

First, all non-essential City offices will be closed on Monday, September 6th in observation of Labor Day. This means City Hall offices will be closed. The Tyler Solid Waste office and Tyler Recycling Center will be closed as well.

Big Changes to Residential Garbage and Curbside Recycling Schedule for Labor Day Week in Tyler

There will be NO garbage collection on Monday, September 6th. Tuesday will be routes normally collected on Monday. Wednesday will be routes normally collected on Tuesday. Thursday and Friday will be normal collection days.

Tyler Transit Schedule for Labor Day

Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 6th.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

All administrative offices will be closed. Customers are encouraged to contact their airlines for special holiday travel schedules. American Airlines can be found by calling 800-433-7300.

Tyler Public Library

The Tyler Public Library will be closed both Sunday, September 5th as well as Monday, September 6th.

Municipal Court

The Municipal Court will be closed Monday, September 6th.

Tyler Animal Services

The Animal Shelter will be closed to the public on Monday, September 6th.

Gallery Main Street

Gallery Main Street will be closed Monday, September 6th.

Tyler Parks and Recreation

The Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, September 6th. These facilities include Parks administration at the Tyler Senior Center, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden.

Tyler Water Utilities

The Water Business Office will be closed Monday, September 6th. But they have a kiosk that you can use 24/7.

