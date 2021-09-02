HEAR NOW: Randall King Unleashes Another Country Banger ‘Baby Do’

Randall King sings country music, and he does a damn good job of it. Through his visits on Radio Texas, LIVE! he has confirmed many times that he enjoys releasing new music every few weeks; something he keeps proving over and over again. It really feels like we are never too far from getting our grubby paws on a new King country heater.

His latest release, "Record High," has been well received by our listeners, just like everything before it. Today King is back with another new song, one he teased earlier this week called "Baby Do."

“New One Out This Friday! Wrote this one with my boys @thebrandonkinney (Keep Her On The Line) and @bricelongsongs (Hey Cowgirl). Loved this song for a long time, and we been playin it out for a couple years now. It’s about to be out there for all the world come Friday!”

Earlier this summer the West Texas crooner revealed his first ever signature festival, Randall’s King Festival. The honky tonkin' good time is all set for November 6th in Luckenbach.

Alongside Randall, his inaugural King Fest will feature Triston Marez, Clay Hollis, plus direct support from our good pal Josh Ward.

If you're craving more Texas and Red Dirt music, check out the Radio Texas, LIVE! app available on ANDROID or IOS. The music sounds great during the week at work, or when you're relaxing hard on the weekend.

And give my podcast a listen. Buddy Logan's Aircheck features interviews with the scene's biggest acts including Randall King, Koe Wetzel, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Josh Abbott and many more. It's available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, and, yeah, pretty much everywhere.

