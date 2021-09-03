Cody Johnson Locks in Album Release Date, Debuts TWO More New Songs

In February 2020, during a break from touring with Miranda Lambert, we got to catch up with our ol' pal Cody Johnson. At the time, 2020 was teed up to be a huge year for the Texas native.

Then COVID happened. But CoJo stayed busy during lockdown and came out swinging. This summer he hit the ground running, playing sold out shows, he released his documentary film, and up next he's dropping that new double album.

“I had too many good songs. There was such an outpouring of songs that other artists wouldn’t look at… whether it was their labels, their publicists, or whoever… they’re just good country songs. I felt like ‘why not?’ We’ve got the time off, we’ve got the opportunity, we got the means, let’s go cut ’em... I got to take Side A and Side B, and I sat down for about 3 hours the other day and kind of cross referenced what songs have similar tempos, what songs have similar feels, what songs have similar subject matters… and separate those and pair those songs up on Side A and Side B… so you’re really getting two albums.” READ MORE

Last night Cody Johnson locked in the release date for his highly anticipated double album, Human. Additionally he released TWO more new songs ("Treasure" and "Son of a Ramblin' Man") from it. You can preorder the album now, and it will be entirely unleased on October 8th.

#COJONation! I’m excited to share my two new songs "Treasure" and "Son Of A Ramblin' Man." “Son of a Ramblin’ Man” proudly features the Rockin’ CJB. You can now also pre-order "Human The Double Album" before it’s out on 10/8 and get both songs instantly!