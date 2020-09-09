Cody Johnson Releases His ‘Favorite Song I’ve Written’ to Radio

Cody Johnson is without a doubt the hottest act out of Texas right now, in fact earlier this year his music surpassed 1 billion streams. In the past twelve months he was nominated for New Artist of The Year by both the CMA and ACM. Man is it great to see a national audience finally taking notice of one of Texas' best.

When Cody and I sat down back in February he confided in my that "Dear Rodeo" would be his next radio single, little did I know then we'd be waiting seven months for it to be shipped. But the wait is over.

This song is special to CoJo. Yesterday, in conjunction with the release to radio, he wrote a short tribute to the song he wrote about his first love.

Sometimes, you trade a dream for your purpose. I put pen to paper a couple years ago to share my story. Probably my favorite song I’ve written. Fans and friends, it’s my honor to announce that “Dear Rodeo” is launching on country radio today! Thank you to the #COJONation for making this possible and please make sure to request the song at your local station.

