Today Cody Johnson was revealed as a nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, he'll be up against fellow Texan Parker McCollum, Jimmie Allen, Travis Denning, and Hardy.

While he's is considered a frontrunner to take home the hardware, right now all we are worried about is when we are going to get this new "Dear Rodeo" documentary he's steadily been dropping trailers to.

And right now, at this rate, we very well may wind up getting the entire documentary a trailer at a time.

We've known that Cody and his wife Brandi have known eachother since high school, watching Brandi describe how she and her friends swooned over the young bull rider was sweet though. CoJo also describes his dedication to his craft early on "when I was twelve I would play guitar everyday. I would play 'till my fingers bled."

While we wait for the documentary to be released, with hopefully some footage of him singing included in it, some more good news. In a new interview Johnson says that with all of the extra time he had in 2020, due to not touring, he is “sitting on top of an 18-track record that we're going to drop this year."

