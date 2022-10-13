Coffee City, TX Cops Arrest 4 During “Routine” Traffic Stops

The Coffee City Police Department was pretty busy on Tuesday (Oct. 12) as officers there arrested 4 men during what they described as "routine traffic stops" in the city. This is a friendly reminder that all the parties that were arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Coffee City Cops Shared Details About The Arrests On Facebook.

The first "traffic stop" took place at around 4:30 pm when Sergeant C. Welch stopped a vehicle on SH 155 for a motor vehicle violation. Chief J. Portillo and Officer M. Bruchmiller responded to assist. A probable cause search was conducted where suspected methamphetamine and a glass bong used to smoke methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.

Both The Driver & The Passenger Were Arrested...

Henderson County Jail Henderson County Jail loading...

The driver was identifed as Michael Edwards of Rusk, Texas and the passenger Marvin Christian of Big Sandy, Texas were both arrested for possession of controlled substance.

Get our free mobile app

Christian was also booked for an outstanding warrant for Evading Arrest/Detention w/ a Vehicle out of Henderson County.

Henderson County Jail Henderson County Jail loading...

The next "traffic stop" happened at 6:40pm when Chief Portillo received a call from Henderson Co Dispatch in reference to a reckless driver on SH 155. The vehicle was reported to be weaving in and out of traffic, passing in the center lane and running other vehicles of the road.

Police Identified The Driver As Jevon Wofford of Tyler, Texas.

Henderson County Jail Henderson County Jail loading...

Wofford showed to have multiple warrants out of Coffee City and Chief Portillo placed him in custody. Then the last "traffic stop" took place at around 8:15 PM. when Chief Portillo stopped a vehicle on SH 155 for a motor vehicle violation.

The driver was identified as Austin Garren on Gladewater, Texas.

Henderson County Sheriff Henderson County Sheriff loading...

Garren showed to have a warrant out of Harrison County for Driving While Intoxication and Chief Portillo placed him into custody.

20 Kids, Including One from Henderson, Have Gone Missing in September For various reasons, these 20 kids have gone missing, including one from East Texas, in the state during September.

Huge Henderson Property Over 73 Acres Just Under 1.3 Million It's one of the most expensive properties for sale in Henderson, Texas but it's gorgeous and comes with a large chunk of land.