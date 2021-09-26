College Football Player From Texas Shot Dead In Utah

A tragic story coming out of the University of Utah as Texas bred college football player was shot dead in an incident over the weekend.

According to the Associated Press, Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe died in a shooting at house party early Sunday, less than a year after teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting.

Salt Lake City police said the 21-year-old Lowe was killed just after midnight, a few hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. A second victim in the shooting, a woman, is in critical condition and police are searching for a suspect.

Lowe graduated from West Mesquite High School in Mesquite, Texas. His former high school and college teammate, Ty Jordan, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas night 2020 in Denton. Lowe switched his jersey from No. 2 to 22 to honor his friend after the 19-year-old was gunned down and last month, Lowe was named the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, voted on by the team.

Lowe appeared in 16 combined games on special teams his first two seasons and played in all four games this season. Such a sad and senseless tragedy for not only the family but everyone who knew this young man.

We send our condolences to his family, friends and the University of Utah community.

